WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $107,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,396,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

