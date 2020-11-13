WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 281 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 88.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $256.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total transaction of $372,417.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,444. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

