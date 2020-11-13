WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 855 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

