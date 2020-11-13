WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares worth $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

