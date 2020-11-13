WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

