WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

UDR stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

