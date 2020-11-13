WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. WAX has a market capitalization of $53.38 million and $878,623.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bittrex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00174739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00995675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00265787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,428,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,403,685,005 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, Bibox, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, C2CX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.