Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.70.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,026.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit