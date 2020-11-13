Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.70.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2,026.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.