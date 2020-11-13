Wells Fargo & Company Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $111.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.79.

NYSE:XPO opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 707.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $248,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

