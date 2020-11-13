Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $149.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.13.

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its stake in The Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

