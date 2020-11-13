Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.20

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $567,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

