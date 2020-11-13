William Blair Comments on Fair Isaac Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $461.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.04. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $474.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.