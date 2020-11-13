WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,907 shares of company stock worth $8,303,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 266.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 717,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 261.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 103,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,081.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 97.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

