Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore Sells 1,970 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WYNN stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

