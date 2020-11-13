Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE XEL opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

