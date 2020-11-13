Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XEBEF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

XEBEF stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

