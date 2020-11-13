YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.54

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.16, with a volume of 1173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 1.47.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.
