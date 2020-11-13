Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $26.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.26.

YELP stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $44,919.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

