Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

