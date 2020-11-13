Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGESY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

