Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 14.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $98.40. Approximately 1,136,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 432,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,749,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after purchasing an additional 256,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

