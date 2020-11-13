Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 14.3%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $98.40. Approximately 1,136,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 432,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.
ZLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
