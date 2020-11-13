Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 220.96 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

