Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 8.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.64 and last traded at $110.11. 1,620,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 819,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 151.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

