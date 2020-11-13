Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $66,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

