Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 245,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.