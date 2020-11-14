$0.06 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.21). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

