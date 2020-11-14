$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.23. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

