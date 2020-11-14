15,842 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.