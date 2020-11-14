20,284 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,284 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

