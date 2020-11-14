27,016 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Insiders sold a total of 490,853 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,334 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

