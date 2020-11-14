27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$1.80 by Analysts at CIBC

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on 27221 (LGO.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

27221 has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

