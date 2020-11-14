2,832 Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 174.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after buying an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunomedics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after buying an additional 2,014,353 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 287.7% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU opened at $87.86 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

