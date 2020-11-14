3,022 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

