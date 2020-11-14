33,043 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.