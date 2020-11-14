351 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,835,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after buying an additional 173,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $726.28 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $696.74 and a 200 day moving average of $633.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.