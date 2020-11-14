39,808 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of HealthStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HealthStream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $592.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

