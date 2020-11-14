3i Group plc (III.L) (III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.50 on January 13th

3i Group plc (III.L) (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,109.89 ($14.50) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,028.03.

Get 3i Group plc (III.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3i Group plc (III.L) from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.