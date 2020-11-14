3i Group’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

