4,871 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.