4,871 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit