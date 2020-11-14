5,336 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Elastic by 118.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

