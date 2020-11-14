5,722 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

