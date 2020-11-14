625 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $387.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,364 shares of company stock valued at $57,352,119. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

