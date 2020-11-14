AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

AAR stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.76 million, a P/E ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 79.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 590.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

