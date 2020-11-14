Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.81 ($23.31).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Friday. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.51 and its 200 day moving average is €16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.