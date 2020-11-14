AAX Token (AAB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 58% lower against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $163,921.09 and approximately $1.04 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00078655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00390760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.66 or 0.03323299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025967 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

Buying and Selling AAX Token

AAX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

