Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

NYSE:ABT opened at $112.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

