AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.29.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 741,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 92.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.