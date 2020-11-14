Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.04 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.