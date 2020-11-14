Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of FCO opened at $7.45 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

