Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

